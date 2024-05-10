HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $214.68

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $214.68 and last traded at $214.68, with a volume of 15805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

HEICO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.