Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 5th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.09. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 22.62 and a current ratio of 22.62. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

