Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza Acquires 2,500 Shares

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $821,522.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 1,422,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Herbalife by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5,249.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 42.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

