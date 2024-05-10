Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 11,957 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Yum China worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after purchasing an additional 295,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yum China by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,451,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,315,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.