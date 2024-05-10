Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,370. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

