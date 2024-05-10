Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $15.97 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Comcast by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. 15,071,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,049,711. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

