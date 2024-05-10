Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $19.50 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,304 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

SYF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 3,900,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,291. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

