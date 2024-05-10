Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $45.13 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $346.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.03 and a 200-day moving average of $343.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

