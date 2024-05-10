Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,245,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,126,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,913,000 after acquiring an additional 134,072 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.39. 2,420,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

