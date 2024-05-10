Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

