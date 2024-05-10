Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.89. 77,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

