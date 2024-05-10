Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,463 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 69.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 20,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.79. 2,209,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,882. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.54.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.