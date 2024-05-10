Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 147 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,564,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,607. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.