Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,533 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

GLW stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.17. 2,891,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

