Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,940 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

