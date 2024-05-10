Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 745 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Visa by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,955,000 after buying an additional 999,167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,174,000 after buying an additional 871,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.8 %
V stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.74. 8,939,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $513.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
