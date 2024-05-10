Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 745 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Visa by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,955,000 after buying an additional 999,167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,174,000 after buying an additional 871,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

V stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.74. 8,939,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $513.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.