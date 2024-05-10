Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 344 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.50. 3,201,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,322,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

