Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.95 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $184.31. The company has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,128. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.
View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
