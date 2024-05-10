Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $18.23 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 936,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 289,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,515. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

