Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $75.13. 265,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,495. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

