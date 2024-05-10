Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 51 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 12.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,227,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 118,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,409,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.67. 824,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

