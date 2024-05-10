Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 81 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $960.24. 104,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $976.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $887.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $641.95 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

