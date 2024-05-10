Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 83 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $590.91. The stock had a trading volume of 670,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,887. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.93 and its 200-day moving average is $535.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $225.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,630,972. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

