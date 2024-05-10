Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSHP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

