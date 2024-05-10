Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 767,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,577. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 162.07%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

