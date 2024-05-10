Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $68,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,110. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.