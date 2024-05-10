H&R Block’s (HRB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE:HRB traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.28. 1,036,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,887. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.