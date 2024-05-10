HSBC Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at HSBC from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $951.55.

Shares of NVDA traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $896.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,840,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,614,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $876.84 and a 200-day moving average of $662.62. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $280.46 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

