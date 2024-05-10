HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $767.00 at Citigroup

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $798.00 to $767.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $627.54 and its 200 day moving average is $568.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -168.44 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

