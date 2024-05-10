Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80. 427,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,110,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $559.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

