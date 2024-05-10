Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,280. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

