Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.51.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

