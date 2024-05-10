iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IAG

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$91.36. The company had a trading volume of 380,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.