iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$97.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG traded up C$1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$91.36. The company had a trading volume of 380,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$85.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.29. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.