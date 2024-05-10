IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.99 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$5.27 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

