ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Insider Sells $211,100.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.08. 152,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,030. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 42.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 154.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.