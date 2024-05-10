ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Insider Sells $211,100.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ICU Medical Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.08. 152,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,030. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.53.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.
