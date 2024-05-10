ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 291,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $196,975.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,116,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

