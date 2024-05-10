Immersion Co. (IMMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 385,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,203. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $260.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Immersion had a net margin of 100.17% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

