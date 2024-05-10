Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,800 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 1.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Infosys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,762,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $71,409,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. 10,340,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,365. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

