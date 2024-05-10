Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.53.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INE stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.35. 1,240,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,154. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. Also, Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.