Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Inseego updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Inseego Stock Up 29.4 %

INSG stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 1,579,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Inseego alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Inseego

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.