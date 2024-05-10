Insider Buying: DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) CFO Buys $25,120.00 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DT Midstream by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $371,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 9.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

