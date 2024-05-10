Insider Buying: EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Acquires 14,473,719 Shares of Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Paul acquired 14,473,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,473.72 ($9,585.24).
Adrian Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Adrian Paul bought 5,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,490.07).
EV Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98.
About EV Resources
EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.
