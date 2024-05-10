Insider Buying: Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Insider Acquires 254 Shares of Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley acquired 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £271.78 ($341.43).

Barbara Powley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Barbara Powley purchased 10,000 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,316.58).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

LON:MTU remained flat at GBX 107 ($1.34) during midday trading on Friday. 234,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,735. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of £179.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 1.19 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.18. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.