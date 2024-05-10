Insider Buying: RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Buys £19,869.55 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($25.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($24,961.75).

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

RCP opened at GBX 1,968 ($24.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,817.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,814.07. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,696 ($21.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,030 ($25.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a GBX 19.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is currently -2,585.03%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.