Insider Buying: SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Director Purchases $29,221,050.12 in Stock

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, with a total value of $29,221,050.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,655,195.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 111.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 175,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 92,138 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 259,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

