Insider Buying: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Buys 3,417 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 3,417 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $24,363.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,770.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE XFLT remained flat at $7.14 on Friday. 413,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

