Insider Buying: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Buys 3,417 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 3,417 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $24,363.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,770.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE XFLT remained flat at $7.14 on Friday. 413,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.76.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
