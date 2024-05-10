Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamf Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $19.95 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jamf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 265,040 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

