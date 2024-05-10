Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 3,833 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Doug Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.29.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
