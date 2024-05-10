Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $101.94. 606,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,868. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

